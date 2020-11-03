No One Has Been Charged For My Brother’s Murder – Khafi

Reality TV star, Khafi has cried out that no one has been charged or convicted for the murder of her brother.

Her brother died after he was shot in London by an unidentified person months ago.

Khafi who is currently celebrating her birthday took to social media with a post to remember her brother.

She wrote: “Today is my birthday woop woop!! I am truly grateful to see another year in my life and can only thank God! I celebrate being alive and I celebrate that God has kept me. Thank God with me oooo!! But I would be lying if I said there wasn’t hurt and a tinge of sadness on this day knowing my brother Alex isn’t here to celebrate with me. My birthday wish is for his killers to be found and brought to book. 5 months on and no one has been charged or convicted with his murder.

“So if you would like a picture to post, please post this. Let’s flood social media with my brother’s face and let the world know justice still needs to be served. I know it will be. In the meanwhile thank you for the birthday wishes, here is to another year! I will live bigger, better and greater this year by Gods grace. I love you all!!! #KhafinatedNovember #BirthdayGirl.”