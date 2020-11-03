Nnamdi Kanu Challenges Southerners With Presidential Ambition

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu has given a challenge to the Southerners who have presidential ambition in the coming 2023 election in Nigeria.

In a tweet issued, Kanu made reference to the alleged killing of some people in Obigbo area of Rivers State.

According to the IPOB leader, those vying for presidency in the south should come out and describe the incident as an attack on the south.

This he says will be the same way President Muhammadu Buhari allegedly defended Boko Haram before he became president.

He wrote: “If late @MBuhari can say that ‘attack on B/HARAM is attack on the North’ and still became President. I dare any Southerner wanting to be President in 2023 to say ‘attack on #Obigbo (#IPOB or not) is attack on the South’ No better way of testing that your #OneNigeria than this!”