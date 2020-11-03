NASS To Monitor Youth Empowerment Programmes – Ahmad Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has assured that the legislature will work with the federal government to ensure that youths benefit from empowerment programmes.

He said this during a meeting with traditional rulers and the governors of the 19 states in the north which held on Monday in Kaduna State.

Lawan said “In the National Assembly, we will ensure that the whole country has peace, work with the executive arm of government to bring sanity and ensure the realisation of the aspirations and hopes of our young people.

“We will ensure that agencies handling various empowerment programmes and entrepreneurial schemes engage with the youth and help them to realise their ambitions.”

He said that the youths must be supported to accomplish their dreams by leaders at all levels especially in the north.

“The ball is now in our court as leaders to ensure that we engage our youth for productive and positive development in the region.

“We should be looking for ways and means of empowering them, giving them the right environment and jobs, participate in entrepreneurship; something that will keep them busy and make them have hope of actualisation their genuine aspirations.”