Manchester United Legend, Ryan Giggs Arrested

British media have reported that Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, has been arrested on suspected assault.

Police were called in after receiving reports of a disturbance at the house of the 46-year-old.

“Police were called at 10:05 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a disturbance. A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment,” the report quoted a statement from Greater Manchester Police as saying.

“A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”

He was released on bail pending enquiries, the report said.

Greater Manchester Police were not immediately available for comment.

The Welsh football association (FAW) noted the allegations against Giggs.

“The FAW is aware of an alleged incident involving the men’s national team manager Ryan Giggs,” it said in a statement.

“The FAW will be making no further comment at this current time.”

Wales were due to name their squad on Tuesday for November matches against the U.S., Ireland and Finland but h