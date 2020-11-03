Lekki Shooting: Cameras Stop Working By 8pm – LCC

The Lekki Concession Company, LCC, which operates the Lekki toll gate in Lagos has said that its surveillance cameras went off by 8 pm on the night soldiers allegedly shot to disperse EndSARS protesters.

This was said by the LCC MD, Abayomi Omomuwa, when he appeared before a judicial panel set up by the Lagos State Government.

Omomuwa said, “I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October.”

Explaining why the camera stopped working, Omomuwa said, “The major cause is because of network.”

“I can confirm categorically we never, ever, tampered with the surveillance camera. That is why we can get the footage.

“It remained there until about 8pm when it was tampered with and we couldn’t get anything.”