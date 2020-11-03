Killing Of Police Officers Is Evil – Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has condemned the killing of police by describing it as evil.

He made this known in Kaduna after a meeting with northern governors, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders.

He also spoke about steps out in place to support community policing.

“We support the police, we believe that there may be some bad eggs in the police just as there are bad eggs in any organisation, but it is no excuse to destroy or kill policemen.

“We hope to expand the footprints and the effectiveness of the Nigerian police in accordance with their mandate.

“We have discussed closer collaboration with the Nigerian police and the governors to enhance community policing as a first step,” he said.

El-Rufai also said the forum agreed on the need for community policing.

“State police is a big subject in the constitutional amendment, at least we agreed on community policing which is the first step.

”It is the community police that will transmute into state police when the constitution is amended.

“We believe that what is needed now is to restore confidence of the Nigerian police, give them more resources, more training and equipment so that they can do their job better in accordance with the best human right standards,” he said.

On the #EndSARS protest, El-rufai said that the movement which had the best intentions for the country was hijacked.

“We believe that they have best of intentions, but there are people that are pushing their own evil, anti-democratic agenda.

“We have taken very clear positions on some of these issues and we also back our road map, looking at various aspects of our lives, including Nigeria’s economic challenges, developmental and the almajiri problems.

“We will be meeting again in February to measure our progress,” he added.