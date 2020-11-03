Jurgen Klopp Defends Salah, Says He Didn’t Dive To Against West Ham

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has defended Mohamed Salah after he was accused of diving to win a penalty against West Ham.

Salah got awarded a penalty which he converted to equalize for Liverpool before they sealed a 2-1 win.

According to Klopp, the Egyptian striker who was brought down in the box by Arthur Masuaku was fouled and has the bruises to prove it.

“Pretty much everyone who saw the situation thought it was a foul,” Klopp told British media, adding that he had spoken to the striker about his fitness.

“He has exactly three proper knocks on the foot and one of them is from the penalty situation,” added Klopp.

“We don’t talk much about the penalties we don’t get but now two days after we are talking about this. There was clear contact. I don’t understand the criticism.”

Liverpool face Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League later on Tuesday.