Insecurity: El-Rufai Is An Absolute Failure – Aisha Yesufu

Activist Aisha Yesufu has said that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is “an absolute failure” in terms of the security of the citizens of Kaduna State which he governs.

This was after a Twitter user cried out that two of her sisters are still in kidnappers den in Zaria, the Kaduna State capital.

@XahraBkumbo wrote: “Dear @elrufai, I’m typing this in tears. 2 of my sisters are still with the kidnappers for about 15 days here in Zaria, the elder one is pregnant.

“Two of our brothers took the ransom of 3 million for released of our two sisters but they beat them and abducted the two of them again.”

In response, Aisha Yesufu lambasted El-Rufai saying the governor is not concerned about the security of the citizens of Kaduna.

She tweeted: “Nasir El-Rufai is a divisive bigot who doesn’t care about what happens to the citizens in his State.

“Social media bill and looking for Aisha Yesufu’s address concerns him more than the security of his citizens. Gov. of Kaduna is an absolute failure.”