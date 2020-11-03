I Would Love To See Lesbianism Legalized In Nigeria – Diane Russet

BBNaija contestant, Diane Russet has revealed that she would love to see lesbianism legalized in Nigeria.

She made this known in a question and answer session she had with her followers on Instagram.

The former reality Tv star, asked her followers to share their secret that no one knew nothing about.

Following the development, a follower had replied saying “ I am so attracted to girls. I wish lesbianism was legal, I would love to date a girl.”

In a response, Diane expressed doubts that the idea will be welcomed in Nigeria but also revealed that she would love to see it legalized too.

“This conversation though, I doubt Nigeria will because we are too religious.

“Won’t type much before someone misquotes me.

“I would love to see it legalized though” she said.