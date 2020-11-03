Hoodlums Wearing Army Uniform Behind Lekki Shooting – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has said that hoodlums wearing army fatigues may have perpetrated the Lekki Shooting in Lagos.

Concise News reported that the shooting alleged to have been carried out by soldiers of the Nigerian Army was done to disperse EndSARS protesters.

However, Malami who addressed journalists in Abuja said that, “You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process,” the AGF said.

He said this despite Osoba Olaniyi, acting director, army public relations, admitting that soldiers of the Nigerian Army were at the Lekki toll gate were the shooting took place.

Olaniyi who said that their presence was requested by the Lagos State Government, however, denied that the soldiers killed protesters.