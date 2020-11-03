Fake News From Ughelli Ignited #EndSARS Protest – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has said that two fake news which emanated from from Ughelli community of Delta state sparked the EndSARS protests.

The IGP said this during a meeting with northern governors and key stakeholders of the region which held in Kaduna State.

He said that an incident involving the operatives of Operation Delta Safe was ascribed to the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery quad, SARS.

Adamu said that operatives of ODS on a routine patrol around Ughelli Township accosted a Lexus SUV which dangerously engaged the reverse gear in an attempt to escape.

“One of the suspects, Joshua Ambrose jumped out of the moving patrol vehicle and sustained bruises on his head and body.

“The patrol team coming behind subsequently intercepted the escaping vehicle and arrested the two male occupants.

“The patrol team stopped to attend to the situation and they were mobbed and had to tactically retreat to prevent possible violence.

“While this was going on, one Malcolm Nicholas who was at the scene recorded the incident and uploaded it on social media with a false tag that SARS operatives had just shot someone dead at Ughelli, Delta state.

“The false news soon went viral and inflamed national passion, which eventually formed the rallying point for the protest. The said Nicholas has been arrested charged to court under the law.”