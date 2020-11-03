EndSARS: Why Lights Went Off At Lekki Toll Gate – LCC

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) which operators of the Lekki tollgate in Lagos has revealed why lights went off on the night soldiers allegedly shot at EndSARS protesters.

LCC said that the lights went off because their staff left the toll gate at 4:30pm and were not available at 7:30pm when the lights come on regularly.

This was made known by the LCC MD, Abayomi Omomuwa, when he appeared before the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State Government.

Omomuwa also said that the staff in charge of the generators left the toll gate so as not to provoke the EndSARS protesters.

“None of LCC staff physically witnessed the #LekkiMassacre.

“We can only rely on the footage. This is because ‘they didn’t want to provoke #EndSARS protesters’.

“We usually put the lights on at about 7:30. Our people left the location at 4pm. Everyone was asked to go.

“When the curfew was declared, we obtained permission, and asked all staff to go, including those in charge of the generator.

“The UPS did come on after IPP went off,” LCC MD said.