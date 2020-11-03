EndSARS: Seyi Makinde To Compensate Families Of Slain Policemen

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has promised to compensate the families of the policemen slain by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protests.

He said this while speaking at the Nigerian Police Force headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Commiserating with the police force on the loss of the officers, Makinde said that N500 million has been set aside to compensate them.

He said, “I announced that the government has set up an initial N500m Victim Compensation Fund. I made the announcement last week and I want to say that the families of the policemen in Oyo State who were extrajudicially killed will be part of those to be compensated in the fund. And I also want to say that may the souls of the departed colleagues rest in peace.

“The Police are a very important part of our community. My prayer is that things will get better with our country, state, and Nigerian Police Force.

“Things will get better with Oyo State Police Command and it will get better with us as individuals. I can stand before you to say that not every member of the Police is bad. So, the government and the people of Oyo State are with you.

“If we work together to create a better society, you also are coming to enjoy that better society. We must all join hands to make our society better.

“It is time to put everything that has happened behind us and work towards nation-building. That I said I support the protest does not mean I am against you. I am for the protection of everyone’s rights including the right of the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force.

“So, we need your cooperation to ensure that arsonists, anarchists are brought to book. And I am here to work with you to make the burden you are carrying very light.”