Apostle Suleman Shades Gov El-Rufai Over Presidential Ambition

Apostle Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has thrown shade apparently at Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State over an alleged presidential ambition.

El-Rufai is believed to be nursing a presidential ambition for the year 2023.

He has been endorsed by different groups in the north who say that they don’t mind dragging him to court to ensure he runs in the coming presidential election.

Reacting to the ambition, Apostle Suleman slammed the governor for neglecting the volatility in his state while vying for presidency.

He tweeted: “A governor who couldn’t manage his state and it’s become the most volatile state in northern Nigeria wants to run for president…joker.”