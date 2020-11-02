Wike Reacts To Threat By Nnamdi Kanu, Says He’s Not Ekweremadu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has reacted to a threat from Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Concise News reported that Nnamdi Kanu accused Wike of ordering soldiers on the people of Oyigbo area of Rivers State.

According to Kanu: “Everybody that has a hand in the ongoing Obigbo genocide must know that vengeance is coming, it’s not a matter of if but when. And when it does come, apologists of Wike and the army must remember what happened at Obigbo.”

He added, “Vengeance is coming and with it the judgment of God. Those children in Obigbo murdered by Wike have nephews and cousins who are so embittered to the point that they can no longer be controlled. I feel sorry for Wike, his children and all collaborators in this brutal genocide.”

In reaction, Wike recalled the assault against a former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, by IPOB members abroad.

He said; “I will walk around Europe or anywhere without looking back, I’m not Ekweremadu, no one can intimidate me.”

“I have never been a friend to the Nigerian Army. I did not send the military to Oyigbo. I am not loved by them.

They are sponsoring a propaganda against me by saying I invited the army to kill Igbo people.”

He stated that when “you kill soldiers and policemen and burn down stations, do you expect them, especially the army to go away?”