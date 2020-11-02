Why FG Didn’t Shut Down Social Media During #EndSARS Protests – Minister

The Federal Government has said that it could have shut down social media during the EndSARS protests but chose not to do so.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, when he appeared on Channels Television.

He said that the Federal Government chose to leave social media running during the period to allow freedom of expression.

The Minister who insisted that cyber space needs regulation lauded the youths for using social media to push the EndSARS campaign.

Dare said, “The fact that our youths used it to mobilise is commendable. But the talk about the regulation of the social media has been around for a while. We’ve seen other countries taking practical steps in that direction, this country has not done that.

“Even during the #EndSARS protests, the country had an option (but) the country never went for that final option.

“There was no time the cyberspace was shut down, people were still able to connect themselves through the various social media platforms. And that shows a government that is committed to the rights of freedom and association of every citizen of this country.”

Dare said that the violence experienced during the protest period was instigated by fake news on social media.

“The protests brought home the dangers of fake news,” he noted, adding that the National Assembly will do justice to the proposed regulation of the social media to guard against the spread of fake news.

“The talk around regulation, of course, we have a National Assembly, it will have to go through the normal process. We have a constitution, we have to make sure it does not violate certain provisions of the constitution that has to do with freedom of expression.

“Where you have fake news destroying lives, the government has a responsibility to make sure that there is a level of control. It is not censorship but some level of control,” the minister stated