WASSCE: Why Some Results Were Not Released – WAEC

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, has given reasons why some results in this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, were not released.

According to the WAEC Head of the Nigeria National Office, Patrick Areghan, the results were not released because the candidates engaged in malpractices.

He made this known on Monday after the examination body announced the release of results.

According to him, “The results of Two Hundred and Fifteen Thousand One Hundred and Forty-Nine (215,149) candidates, representing 13.98% of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, are being withheld in connection with various reported cases of examination malpractice.

“The cases are being investigated and reports of the investigations will be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for determination in due course.

“The Committee’s decisions will be communicated to the affected candidates through their various schools.”

He added that the results which have not been released online are due to errors on the part of the candidates.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat for the examination, One Million Four Hundred and Fifty-Six Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty-Seven (1,456,727) candidates, representing 94.69% have their results fully processed and released while Eighty-One Thousand Seven Hundred and Eighteen (81,718) candidates, representing 5.31% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors on the part of the candidates.

“ Efforts are, however, being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.”