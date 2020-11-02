WASCE Results Will Be Released Today – WAEC

The West Africa Examination Council, WAEC, has said that the result for the 2020 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, will be released today.

The examination body made this known on social media.

WAEC said that candidates who sat for the exam can check for their results as from 10 a.m.

The statement reads:

“This is to inform candidates that sat West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2020 that the results of that exam will be released by WAEC tomorrow, Monday, November 2, 2020 by 10:30am.”