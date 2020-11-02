Toyosi Phillips-Effiong Advises Ladies On Wedding Planning

Media gal, Toyosi Phillips-Effiong, and her husband, Daniel Effiong, who is an actor, are celebrating their third traditional wedding anniversary today November 2.

The couple got married in 2017 and have since welcomed a baby girl.

To commemorate their anniversary, Toyosi took to her Instagram page this morning to share some of the mistakes she made while preparing for her wedding and the lessons marriage has taught her.

”Sometimes, I wish I could sit in a room filled with intending couples and just pour my heart out to them, so many mistakes I made and so many lessons I’ve come to learn.

I wish I could tell them that:

1, Your marriage will be more important than the colour of your aso? e?bi,the size of your wedding cake, the decoration in your hall etc….. You will need to spend more time getting to know your spouse and planning your marriage than your wedding. It’s simple maths, one is one day, the other is till eternity if Jesus tarries.

You can outsource the planning of your wedding but not your marriage.

2, Our wedding hashtag was a #3Cordstrand because we entered our marriage with the consciousness of a 3 way partnership, Jesus+ Daniel + Me =Not easily broken. The only 3rd party we agreed to allow into our home was Jesus, every other 3rd party hath to take the back seat. This has helped us alot in these 3 years. I’ve heard gory stories of how people carelessly let 3rd parties into their homes, they hijack the destination of their journey and make their path even more complicated and honestly, it is unnecessary. Don’t open your doors to 3rd parties, be very united and intentional about this.

3, Don’t borrow money to get married or blow up all your money on a wedding and be drinking Garri after all of us have gone to our houses and moved on from the taste of the jollof rice or how lit your party was, please be responsible with your finances. The truth is, the Jones’s too are broke, so why keep trying to impress them.

4, DO YOU! Make your day ultimately your day, yes, a page from someone else’s can inspire you here and there, but don’t let it dictate everything. We had the most amazing wedding celebration because Daniel and I kept insisting on making it ours regardless of how much family involvement we had.

The List goes on, but these were on my mind and I thought to quickly share with someone who might need this right now.

It’s our 3years anniversary and my heart yearns to share somethings I’ve learnt in these very short time.

3yearsof #3StrandCord #3YearsofGodsFaithfulness #Itsouranniversary #Weddinganniversary #Love #Tribes #Tongues #Life #marriage”