SWAT: New Police Unit Commences Training In Nasarawa

Over 400 personnel have been part of the commencement of the new police unit called Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT).

The police unit kicked off with training on Monday at the Police Mobile College in Eggon, Nasarawa State.

Nigeria’s Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, and other officials were present to inspect the training exercise.

Dingyadi expressed delight in the progress the personnel was making and charged them to be good role models of the society.

“I believe at the end of this exercise you are going to come out as very dedicated and very committed mobile police officers who will be equal to the task we have assigned to you” he added.

”Your new responsibility as a replacement to SARS is to face the challenges of armed robbery and other crimes across the country.”

He also acknowledged the changing times and advised the personnel to uphold the principles of democracy and human rights as they get set to carry out their new task.