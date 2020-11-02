Nigeria Should Seek Help On Freeing Hostages – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has advised the Nigerian government to seek help concerning how to free hostages.

Recall that the US Army, a few days ago, freed an America soldier in Nigeria who was kidnapped by armed militia in Niger.

In an apparent reaction to the successful operation, Shehu Sani said that it’s high time Nigeria seeks help concerning the issue of kidnapping in the country.

He tweeted: “Let’s come down from our high horses; let’s ask those countries with the experience and expertise in freeing hostages help in the training of our special forces.

“Kidnappers are torturing, impoverishing, displacing and killing our people in the North West and North Central.”