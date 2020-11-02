Nigeria No Longer In List Of Countries Against Journalists – Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF Abubakar Malami, has said that Nigeria is no longer in the list of country’s with crimes against journalists.

Malami made this known through his media aide, Umar Gwandu, in commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists which is celebrated on November 2 every year.

Expressing hope of the implementation of cybercrime Act 2015 minimizing incidents of cyber-related crimes, Malami stated that the federal government is working to ensure safety of journalists against rhetorical aggression, trolling, incursion of privacy, phissing and cyber attacks.

He said, “The deliberate and committed efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government through the implementation of many reforms in the Nigerian justice sector to include increased access to justice, speedy justice dispensation, decongestion of Nigeria’s correctional centers and judicious implementation of the Criminal Justice Act and Justice Sector reforms.

“With the solid foundation of reformed justice sector to be bequeathed by Buhari Administration, never again will Nigeria feature among nations where journalists, citizens and inhabitants of the country will suffer from any form of impunity in the future.”