Lagos Denies Signing Executive Order On Environmental Sanitation

Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has denied signing an executive order on environmental sanitation.

“The information about a so-called “Executive Order” on Environmental Sanitation in Lagos State … This information is untrue and should be totally disregarded pls,” Jubril Gawat, a media aide to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Twitter.

The post comes as a rebuttal to a viral social media post which says that the state government has reinstated the monthly sanitation exercise.

The post said that the exercise will be on the last Saturday of every month.

“I wish to inform you that environmental sanitation is now back to Lagos on every last Saturday of the month, starting from 7 am -10 am,” the social media posts.