Kebbi First Lady, Zainab Bagudu, Appoints Family Members As Commissioners

The First Lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Bagudu, has admitted that she appointed her family members as commissioners in the state.

This was after she shared a picture with the commissioners who are within the age bracket of 30 and 40.

The First Lady captioned the picture on Twitter:

”In Kebbi state, Governor Atiku Bagudu has 5 commisoners in the 30-40s age bracket. The greater Nigeria we desire can only become a reality if we give our youths more opportunities to build today. Happy #NationalYouthDay (PS: *Don’t DM me, all happily married*).”

One follower who reacted to the post pointed out that the commissioners are her family members.

He said: ”Family relatives as commissioners.”

Mrs. Bagudu saw the comment and felt the need to respond.

She wrote: “Yes. Infact my mother and all their fathers are same mother same father.

“When you get there, appoint your enemies.”