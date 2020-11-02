Just-In: EFCC Arrests Former FIRS Chairman, Babatunde Fowler

A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, Babatunde Fowler, has been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is in connection to an alleged fraud of N5 billion which occurred during his time as FIRS chairman.

Fowler who is a close ally of APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is currently facing interrogations at the Lagos office of the anti-graft agency.

Sahara Reporters reported that nine senior officials were detained by the EFCC over alleged multi-billion Naira fraud in 2019.

Fowler was sacked in 2019 by President Muhammadu Buhari after queries accused him of worsening tax revenues.