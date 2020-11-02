I’m Ready If Lampards Calls – Petr Cech On Inclusion in Chelsea Squad

Petr Cech has reacted to his inclusion in Chelsea’s English Premier League squad by saying that he’s “100 per cent ready” if called upon.
Cech who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League at Stamford Bridge announced his retirement at the end of the 2018/2019 season.
He has since been working at Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor and also training with first-team goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.
He told Telefoot: “It’s true that it would have been a professional error to do this if I wasn’t at Premier League level, but that’s not the way we work here.
“I know I’m 100 per cent ready to help if needs be. I’m fit, and with the two months of training, I’ve seen I have the same quality.
“Furthermore, I rested for a year without playing football. It really gave me energy, my body recovered after playing 20 years as a professional.
“If the circumstances put me on the pitch, I’m ready.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.