I’m Ready If Lampards Calls – Petr Cech On Inclusion in Chelsea Squad

Petr Cech has reacted to his inclusion in Chelsea’s English Premier League squad by saying that he’s “100 per cent ready” if called upon.

Cech who won four Premier League titles and the Champions League at Stamford Bridge announced his retirement at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

He has since been working at Chelsea as a technical and performance advisor and also training with first-team goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

He told Telefoot: “It’s true that it would have been a professional error to do this if I wasn’t at Premier League level, but that’s not the way we work here.

“I know I’m 100 per cent ready to help if needs be. I’m fit, and with the two months of training, I’ve seen I have the same quality.

“Furthermore, I rested for a year without playing football. It really gave me energy, my body recovered after playing 20 years as a professional.

“If the circumstances put me on the pitch, I’m ready.”