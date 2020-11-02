Ikeja Electric Effects Revised Service Tariff Nov 1

Ikeja Electric Plc (IE) says it has commenced implementation of the revised Service Reflective Tariff (SRT), as approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) effective Nov. 1.

The electricity distribution company made the announcement in a public notice posted on its official Twitter account on Sunday.

The previous SRT which began on Sept. 1 was suspended on Sept. 28 following a meeting between the Organised Labour and the Federal Government over its implementation.

Ikeja Electric said the revision was further to the consultative review meetings held between the parties concerning the Multi-Year Tariff Order 2020 SRT.

The DisCo said: “Under the SRT, the tariff classification is based on the quality of service and therefore, divided into 5 Bands (A-E).

“This is measured by the average availability of power supply over a month, interruptions (frequency and duration), voltage levels and other service parameters.

“With the revised tariff regime, Non-MD customers in Band A, with a minimum of 20 hours daily will now pay N51.22/Kwh.

“Band B customers with a minimum of 16 hours daily will be charged N46.93/Kwh; while Band C customers with a minimum of 12 hours daily will be charged N37.95/Kwh.

“However, please note that customers in Bands D and E, with a minimum of eight hours and four hours per day, respectively, are not impacted by the tariff revision.”

According to the company, the SRT tariffs of the two bands have been frozen, and consequently, they will continue to be charged the old tariff prior to the introduction of the SRT.

It said that prepaid meter customers in Bands A-C, who vend from Nov. 1 would be charged the new tariff while same will be implemented for postpaid customers in these bands during the November billing cycle.

“We want to use this opportunity to solicit the continued support and understanding of our customers as we move forward with this new tariff regime, which will enable the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry cover cost of their operations and ensure improved service delivery.

“Lastly, we further wish to assure our customers of our commitment to service improvements in customer service delivery, infrastructural upgrade, metering and technological solutions, within the shortest possible time, ” Ikeja Electric said.