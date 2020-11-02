How Arsenal Players Are Disrespecting Arteta – Roy Keane

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane has said that Arsenal players are disrespecting the manager, Mikel Arteta.

Roy Keane said this after Arsenal recorded their first win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 14 years.

The game which ended 1-0 saw Paul Pogba bring down Hector Bellerin in the box to lead to a penalty which was converted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Speaking in reaction to a press conference which had Aubameyang refer to Arteta as Mikel, which is his first name, Roy Keane regarded it as disrespect.

“They didn’t show him respect when they called him by his name, Mikel.

“He’s the manager, the boss, the gaffer. That’s respect. ‘Not Mikel, he’s not his mate,” he said.