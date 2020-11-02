Buhari May Not Leave ANy Legacy Behind – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare has said that President Muhammadu Buhari may not leave any legacy behind despite ruling Nigeria as a military and civilian president.

The pastor of Citadel Global Community Church said this when he appeared on the Arise Television morning show.

According to Tunde Bakare, the president whom he says is surrounded by bad counselors needs still has enough time to write his name in the sands of time.

“One of the things I pray for President Buhari is that God should deliver him from wicked counsels and counsellors who tell him life is sweet and that everything is going fine but without giving him the reports from the streets,” he said.

“In 2015, it seemed as if we had a long time. But, four years had gone and we are into the second year of second term administration which is going to end soon. Time is going and anyone who is thinking of legacy is the best time to go into action – maybe two, or three things which people may see and say in the days of President Buhari, Nigeria took a giant trip in these three areas.

“Without that, it will just be like he came twice – first as military head of state and second as democratically elected president without much being ascribed to him as the achievement of his administration.

“President Buhari still has enough time to leave behind an enduring legacy. He can still do a lot between 2021 and 2022 because 2020 is already running out.”