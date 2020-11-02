Buhari Is Surrounded By Criminals, Hooligans – Mbaka

Father Ejike Mbaka of Adoration Ministries in Enugu has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has surrounded himself with criminals and hooligans.

Mbaka said this yesterday while delivering a sermon titled “Impure Heart” at the 2020 All Saints Day Holy Mass at Adoration ground.

According to the clergyman, the criminals around Buhari are feeding him lies.

He said: “(President) Buhari, who could have been a solution to this, succeeded in encircling himself with criminals and hooligans, people who do not just tell him lies, but rather, they magnify lies – lies with NAFDAC number – and feed him!

“We are celebrating the All Saints Day today. When we talk about the Saints, the contrast becomes the living, we who are still on earth.

“Our leaders seem to be reaping the seeds that they had planted o. When somebody that you had not given jobs to come out to say that he is hungry and angry, it was you that attracted such protest, in the first place. Do you know how many youths that have died due to hunger?”