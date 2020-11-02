BREAKING: FG To Start Disbursing Bailout To Aviation Sector

Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that the Federal Goevrnment will soon start disbursing the N5bn bailout approved for the operators of the Aviation sector.

The minister made this known on Monday while spekaing at the opening of a three-day public hearing on the six executive bills meant to reorganise the civil aviation agencies in the country.

Sirika said that businesses in the aviation sector will get N1 billion while airline operators will get N4 billion.

The Nigerian Senate which reacted to the approved bailout aid that it won’t be enough to sustain the operators in the airline business.