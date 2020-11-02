APC Reacts As PDP Tells Gov Sanwo-Olu To Resign

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to the call by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resign as Lagos State governor.

The PDP made the call in reaction to the violence that rocked the state in the last two weeks as a result of EndSARS protests.

The APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, who reacted to the call said that it is coming from a party battling with implosion.

He said, “The call for resignation remains the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion.”

Oladejo described as a nightmare the dream by the PDP to govern Lagos through the backdoor despite multiple rejections at the poll.

He said that the call for Sanwo-Olu to resign is a call for anarchy.

“The PDP in Lagos state that suddenly came to life in the past week owes the innocent members of the public detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem.

“The intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fed to the unsuspecting public fanned the ember of the unprecedented violence which has left in its wake sorrow, tears and blood,” the statement added.

He said that “The destruction of several police stations across the state has no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture in the state but the government is working hard to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order.”