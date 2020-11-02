Adeboye Advises Buhari Govt On What To Do About Social Media

Pastor E.A Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, has kicked against the proposed social media regulation in Nigeria.

Concise News reported that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, had called for the regulation of social media.

He cited the violence that followed the EndSARS protests across the country which are believed to have been sparked by fake news on social media.

Reacting to the proposal, Adeboye spoke through the Assistant General Overseer (Admin. & Personnel) and member of the governing council, Pastor Johnson Odesola.

“The best the government can do is to ensure that the news being carried through the social media is genuine but to want to replicate what is happening in China here in Nigeria is laughable and would not be possible here,” the clergyman said.