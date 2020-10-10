Yahoo Boys Behind EndSARS Protest, Arrest Them – NANS Tells IGP

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has told the Nigerian Police Force to arrest the EndSARS protesters disturbing the peace of the country.

NANS who urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, to take action said that the protests might generate into a full blown chaos in the country.

The called was made on Sunday by the NANS National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Azeez in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

While admitting that there is indeed police brutality, Adeyemi said, “we must be careful not to set the country on fire”.

“We are aware that some internet fraudsters, in a bid to continue perpetrating their criminal acts, are mobilising hoodlums to protest against the activities of SARS,” he stated.

He also said that despite the order from the IGP which banned SARS from certain activities, some people are still not satisfied.

“The police should not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anybody caught disturbing the peace of the public and causing violence all in the name of protest,” he stressed.