Wilfred Ndidi Joins EndSARS Campaign, Says He’s Scared Of Nigeria

Super Eagles defender, Wilfred Ndidi has lent his voice to the EndSARS campaign which calls for an abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Ndidi who plies his trade with Leicester City in the English Premier League stated that he and others are scared of coming to Nigeria.

According to him, those who are supposed to protect them are the reason for their fear.

Ndidi wrote: “End SARS for the safety of Nigerians. We are scared to visit home because the people who are meant to protect us are killing us.

“Looking good with dreads is not a crime.”