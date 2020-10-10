Ondo Election: I Know God Will Give Me Victory – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed confidence that he will win the governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu made this known after he and his wife cast their vote at Ijebu 2, polling unit 6, Ward 5, Isokun Oke area of Owo town in Owo Local Government Area.

He also spoke about the disruption caused by the downpour recorded in the state today.

He said; “I know that the early morning showers have disrupted the plans because a few places are waterlogged but I they (INEC) have created areas for us to maneuver, and I think we have voted in a peaceful manner.

“You know me very well, I have always said that mine is about God and my God in his infinite mercy will give me victory. So, I have confidence in God.”

He advised voters to cast their votes and protects them.

“Cast your votes, move out of the place but don’t move too far but ensure that your votes are counted,” he added.

When asked if he’s confident of winning the election, Akeredolu said, “My confidence is in God, and I know God will give me victory.”