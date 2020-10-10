Ondo Election: APC, FG Will Do Everything To Win – Fani-Kayode

Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Federal Government will do everything possible to win the Ondo State governorship election.

The election holds today, October 10, 2020.

It is being contested by incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC, his deputy Agboola Ajayi of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Sharing on Twitter, Femi Fani-Kayode said that he believes that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, will emerge winner at the polls.

“I pray for my brother @TayoJegedeSAN and @OfficialPDPNig today. I know it will be tough and the federal government @OfficialAPCNg will do all they can to win but this must not deter us. I hope and believe that Eyitayo will prevail because Ondo deserves a dynamic and strong Governor. God speed brother,” he wrote.