Ondo Election: Akeredolu’s Wife Denies Attack At Polling Unit

The First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Akeredolu, has denied a claim that she was attacked at a polling unit in the state governorship election.
Mrs Akeredolu who husband, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, is running for a second term in the election, was said to have been injured in the attack.
Reacting to the claim, Mrs Akeredolu said, “It’s a mark of desperation. They have sensed a failure. It is like someone drowning and you want to drag a straw, they will definitely drown. I just hope that we could play politics in a more polished manner with some elements of civility.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.