FG Working With States To Rediscover Lost Grazing Routes

The Federal Government has said that it is working with State Governments towards rediscovering of lost grazing routes in the country.

This is a move towards solving the continious crisis between farmers and herdsmen.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement titled “President Buhari: Farmers will reap benefits of our policies.”

The statement read, “The President told the meeting that he had charged his ministers of agriculture to work with the states to rediscover the lost animal grazing routes and reserves as a means to ending the frequent outbreaks of violence between farmers and herders.

“He also pressed the necessity of educating school-age children, saying that once the opportunity of early education is lost, it often turns out very difficult for them to make up.

“President Buhari also broached the issue of armed banditry and kidnapping that had bedevilled Katsina and other North Western states and gave assurances that the situation would be overcome in the same way the farmer-herders, attacks were subdued.”