Eyitayo Jegede Wins Polling Unit in Ondo Election

Eyitayo Jegede, the Ondo State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won his polling unit.

Jegede won on Saturday with 220 votes at Unit 09, Ward 02, Akure South Local Government.

Coming second is incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who polled 60 votes.

Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of the Zneith Labour Party, ZLP, came third with 7 votes.

Spekaing after casting his vote, Jegede expressed confidence that he would win the election.

He said, “INEC is creating problem. Their machine stopped working when it was my turn to vote. I have to protest and they said the machine was rectified. But despite all these hitches, there has not been major disruption. But I dont know what is happening in remote areas.

“The turnout has been massive, voters conducted themselves well. Am aware there are pocket of violence at Ijomu area. I also heard of incident of vote buying. In Owo for instance, a former commissioner led thugs to aattack one Sadiq Obanoyen and injured him in a patrol vehicle. These are incidences of violence. Unfortunately, it is happening against. But by the grace of God, we will still win.”