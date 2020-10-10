Cavani Names Player Who Convince Him To Join Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has said that he was convinced to join Manchester United by the club’s former player, Ander Herrera.

Herrera currently plays for Paris St Germain which Cavani joined United from.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan joined United on the summer transfer deadline day.

Cavani, Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri are the club’s summer transfer signings.

“Yes, I spoke with Ander a lot, as well as other team-mates, like Angel Di Maria, who I was also with at Paris,” Cavani told Man United’s official website on Friday.

“It was genuinely getting to the last minute, and I called Ander to have a chat.

“I have a lot of admiration for Ander, for the kind of person he is and I had the feeling that his words were going to help me out, by telling me a bit about what it was like at United.

“And so, yes, it is true that after I’d finished talking with Ander, we came to an agreement here with the club.”

He added: “I hadn’t known Ander for too long, but we formed and enjoyed a close friendship during that time at PSG, and today we are still very good mates.”