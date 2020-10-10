Atiku Criticizes President Buhari Over 2021 Budget

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the 2021 budget by the Preident Muhammadu Buhari administration.
Buhari submitted the budget before a joint session of the legislative arm of government at the National Assembly on Thursday.
Reacting to the budget, Atiku who issued a statement said that the N5.21 trillion budget deficit amounted to over 3.5 per cent of Nigeria’s 2019 Gross Domestic Product, GDP.
The statement reads partly: “Looking at the 2021 budget proposal placed before the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, October 8, 2020, a number of issues, very grave and perhaps disturbing issues arise.
“This is contrary to the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007, which provides in Part II, Section 12, subsection 1 that: ‘Aggregate Expenditure and the Aggregate amount appropriated by the National Assembly for each financial year shall not be more than the estimated aggregate revenue plus a deficit, not exceeding three per cent of the estimated Gross Domestic Product or any sustainable percentage as may be determined by the national Assembly for each financial year.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.