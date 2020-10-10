Agboola Ajayi Denies Pulling Out From Ondo Election

Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of Ondo State has denied pulling out from the governorship election taking place in the state today.

A report had said that the deputy governor issued a statement announcing that he has pulled out from the exercise.

This has been described as fake news in a statement issued by his spokesman, Allen Sowore.

The statement said “Again, the attention of the Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi has been drawn to a forged resignation letter from the Governorship Election holding today, Saturday- 10 October, 2020.

“The oppositions will not stop at nothing to peddle fake news.

“This fake news being sponsored by the opposition and his cohorts. It’s not different from the earlier ones sponsored and paid for that the Zenith Labour Party’s Candidate, Agboola Ajayi is working with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth.

“For the umpteenth time, and for the purposes of clarity and emphasis, the Deputy Governor and candidate of ZLP, Agboola Ajayi will not resign or back out from the race he’s winning ultimately.

“The general public, members of our great party and most importantly the electorate should therefore disregard this latest antics of the drowning party,

“Rather than moving around with the false news. the opposition should be courageous enough to accept defeat in good faith,” he said.