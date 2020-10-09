Super Eagles Will Be Without Three Best Players Against Algeria – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has said that the squad is missing three of its best players as it prepared for a friendly against Algeria.
The team will face Algeria at the Worthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt in Austria.
Their last meeting was at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt.
The Super Eagles lost the semi-final match by 1-0.
“I want to see our new players. I want to see good football. The two games will be interesting, and it’s a good test for us,” Rohr told a pre-match news conference on Thursday.
“It is neither a friendly nor a revenge game. It is a preparation, test game where we try out new players, and we have a new midfield.
“We’re missing three of our best midfielders, and we have to see how the new boys blend in & still play beautiful football.”
