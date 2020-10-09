Police PRO, DCP Frank MBA has said that operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, are also involved in the fight against insurgency in the Northeast.

MBA made this known while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He also said that the call for SARS to be completely abolished is something that cannot be heeded.

Mba said, “If EndSARS is a metaphor and is seen as a call for a symbolic reform of SARS, I will say clearly that the leadership of the NPF is in line and is ready to work with those who are making that call.

“However, if the EndSARS should be seen and interpreted as the total disbandment of SARS, I will tell you very clearly that it will be difficult for any responsible organization to walk that path taking into cognizance the amount of investment that government has made in training and setting up that department, (and) taking into cognizance the critical role that department is playing.

“As a matter of fact, we have also received a lot of calls from people, particularly in states like Yobe, Borno, Katsina and other parts of the north where SARS operatives are deeply embedded in the fight against banditry, in the fight against insurgency.

“And these people have made it very clear that ending SARS is not even an option for them because of the critical roles that SARS operatives are playing in those areas to rein down heavily on bandits, on terrorists and other kinds of violent criminals.”