Reno Omokri Tells Google To Change Its Doodle To Reflect EndSARS Campaign

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has urged Google to change its doodle to reflect support for the EndSARS campaign in Nigeria.

The EndSARS campaign is calling for an abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which the Nigeria Police Force created to fight against violent crimes.

However, the police unit has been of recent accused of brutalizing innocent citizens in the process of searching for internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys.

This has led to a series of protests across the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Reno Omokri who served under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, said:

“It won’t be a bad idea if @Google changes her doodle to reflect the #EndSARS movement for a day.

“It would not just be symbolic, it will save lives. I appeal to Google CEO, @SundarPichai, to consider doing this as a global act of Corporate Social Responsibility.”