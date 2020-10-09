I Want To Lead EndSARS Protest In London – Mike Edward

Former BBNaija reality TV show contestant, Mike Edward has said that he is ready to lead the EndSARS protest in London where he’s based.

The EndSARS campaign is calling for an abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which the Nigeria Police Force created to fight against violent crimes.

However, the police unit has been of recent accused of brutalizing innocent citizens in the process of searching for internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys.

With protests spreading across Nigeria, Mike Edward has volunteered to lead one in London.

“I want to lead the #EndSARS protest here in London, who will join me? Nigerians in the Diaspora let’s not be silent,” he tweeted.