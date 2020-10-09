Fashola Gives Update On Third Mainland Bridge

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has given update on the closure of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The governor said that the three-day closure of the bridge is to improve the safety.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his patience as works takes place on the bridge.

“We have seen joints and bearings replaced at different stages. We have seen the ones that are being freshly drilled to be removed and replaced.

“We have seen the ones that have been replaced and ready to receive concrete.

“We have seen the ones that are being dirt sprayed to clean it up completely to ensure that when the concrete is put, there will be binding. We are now at the last one that has been dirt sprayed and ready to take concrete.

“All the work we have done will not make sense if we don’t pour this concrete and this is why regrettably we have to close this section of the bridge,” he said.

Fashola explained the process of repairs stating that all efforts would be a waste without the most critical stage needing the three days closure for the concrete to properly ‘cure’.

“By Monday the diversions that you are used to will return, our work has not finished, we are going to finish this programme in January next year.

“It is now important to protect the sections that have been finished so that our tolerance, our forbearance would not have been in vain so that when the work is done, we will have almost a new bridge that will last very long, ” he said.