Tolu Ogunlesi, one of the media aides of President Muhammadu Buhari, has cautioned the police against brutality on protesters.
Ogunlesi took to Twitter in reaction to a video showing the police firing teargas to disperse EndSARS protesters in Abuja on Friday.
According to him, “Police that should be handing out face masks and bottled water to peaceful protesters.
“The response to peaceful protesters protesting police brutality is not to further police brutality.”
The protesters are calling for a reform or the total abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, which has been accused of brutality against innocent citizens.
The protest which began on Wednesday has spread to different parts of the country.
