BREAKING: Serial Killer Sentenced To Death In Rivers

Gracious David-West, the serial killer in Port Harcourt, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court.
David-West was arrested for strangling to death different ladies in hotel rooms in Rivers State.
After killing them, he ties their hands and legs to a bed and makes way with their belongings.
He was busted when a CCTV caught him walking out of a hotel which he had entered with one of his victims.
He was sentenced to death by Justice Adolphus Enebeli after he was charged with ten counts of murder and attempted murder.
One Nimi Thankgod who was arrested for disposing the body of the victims was discharged and acquitted after the prosecution team couldn’t prove their case against him.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.