BREAKING: Serial Killer Sentenced To Death In Rivers

Gracious David-West, the serial killer in Port Harcourt, has been sentenced to death by hanging by a Rivers State High Court.

David-West was arrested for strangling to death different ladies in hotel rooms in Rivers State.

After killing them, he ties their hands and legs to a bed and makes way with their belongings.

He was busted when a CCTV caught him walking out of a hotel which he had entered with one of his victims.

He was sentenced to death by Justice Adolphus Enebeli after he was charged with ten counts of murder and attempted murder.

One Nimi Thankgod who was arrested for disposing the body of the victims was discharged and acquitted after the prosecution team couldn’t prove their case against him.